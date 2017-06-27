Logan's Siegel commits to North Dakota for football - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Logan's Siegel commits to North Dakota for football

Posted: Updated:
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Logan's C.J. Siegel has certainly made a big impression on the basketball court, but it's football that has led him to accept a division one scholarship offer to the University of North Dakota.

Siegel made the announcement on his twitter page Tuesday evening.

He was a first team All-MVC selection and All-state Honorable Mention last fall as a junior wide receiver.

Siegel caught 39 passes for 743 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also ran for three touchdowns.

North Dakota is in the big sky conference and went 9-3 last season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.