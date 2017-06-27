Logan's Siegel commits to North Dakota for football

Logan's C.J. Siegel has certainly made a big impression on the basketball court, but it's football that has led him to accept a division one scholarship offer to the University of North Dakota.

Siegel made the announcement on his twitter page Tuesday evening.

He was a first team All-MVC selection and All-state Honorable Mention last fall as a junior wide receiver.

Siegel caught 39 passes for 743 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also ran for three touchdowns.

North Dakota is in the big sky conference and went 9-3 last season.