La Crosse holds first Eid al-Fitr celebration

On Tuesday night, community members gathered in Copeland Park to celebrate the end of the Islamic holiday, Ramadan.

Ramadan requires Muslims to fast for one month and practice self-control to build on spirituality. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of fasting and is celebrated with a large feast.

The Shoulder to Shoulder Interfaith Group hosted the first Eid al-Fitr celebration in La Crosse. Wale Elegbede, a Muslim community member, said it is all about educating others in the community about Islam and building relationships.

"The whole point is just to make sure that we're building bridges," Elegbede said. "We're not hiding. We're not in the shadows. This is our faith, this is our celebration, and it's really just to make that connection."

The mayors of La Crosse, Onalaska, and La Crescent were invited to the celebration. Members of the La Crosse Police Department also took part in the feast. Elegbde said the turnout for the gathering shows tolerance in the area. He hopes to see the celebration continue in the future.