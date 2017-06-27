City officials have a conversation with citizens

City government officials came to Myrick Park on June 27 to talk with citizens for the Meet Your City Government event.

The event gave attendees a chance to start a conversation with a panel of representatives from their local government. Organizers seek to personalize understanding of public service by initiating a conversation between representatives of local governance and the members of our community they serve.

Conversations help to shed light on why representatives became public servants, as well as the challenges that come with their work.

Mayor Tim Kabat was among the panel members, "I think our community is only as great as the people who live here, so if folks are interested in addressing problems or making improvements there are ways they can do that and it doesn't necessarily have to involve going to meetings."

Kabat continued, "There are others ways to volunteer or other ways to get engaged and I would encourage people to do that."

The event is sponsored by the statewide political organization, Our Wisconsin Revolution (OWR). OWR is dedicated to advancing a revolution of government in Wisconsin through electoral action, issue advocacy, and leadership development.

