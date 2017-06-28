Madison restaurant robbery ends with fatality

Police say a contractor who suffered a fatal heart attack while working overnight at a Culver's restaurant in Madison was "scared to death" when two armed men tried to rob the restaurant.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval told reporters Tuesday that the robbers would not allow other workers to help the 56-year-old man, who was suffering a medical emergency.

"Blood money, that someone would not allow basic first aid, not call 9-1-1 because you [the robbers] were after helping yourself to more money," said Chief Koval.

Authorities say the two masked robbers entered the restaurant about 3 a.m. while four men were working on a remodeling project. Police say one robber targeted the restaurant's safe while the other robber held the men at gunpoint.

Officials from Culver's say they are deeply saddened by the news of the armed robbery. The company said that in the coming days and weeks, it will provide counseling and support to the franchise. It will also be talking with police about anything else it can do to increase security.

“Right now our thoughts and our prayers are with the victim of this senseless crime,” says Culver's Director of Communication Paul Pita.

Koval says the robbers held the men captive for up to an hour. The victim's name was not released. Authorities consider his death a homicide.