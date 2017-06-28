What might happen when the Supreme Court talks WI gerrymandering?

Among the flurry of activity in the supreme court this, they've agreed to take a case from Wisconsin that could set a national precedent. As we've reported, the court will hear the case against the alleged Republican gerrymandering of state voting districts.

To help provide a little insight, attorney Joe Veenstra stopped by Daybreak. Veenstra said while this is what parties in power tend to do historically, there's some statistical evidence to show this case is of a higher magnitude than before, hence the lawsuit. He also said because the conservative-leaning Supreme Court has decided to hear the case, that could be a good sign for those in favor of the districts as they are since it was ruled unconstitutional at the lower appellate courts.

Veenstra added that lawsuits like this tend to come about because the party not in power feels their votes are not valued as much because of how the districts were drawn. This comes ahead of voters heading to the polls for midterm elections in 2018.