Sen. Kathleen Vinehout takes first step toward possible gubernatorial run

Democratic Senator Kathleen Vinehout has taken the first step toward a possible 2018 gubernatorial run.

Vinehout tells News 19 she filed paperwork on June 14th for an exploratory committee, which will allow her to legally travel around the state to talk with people about the idea of a possible run, as well as raise money and cover expenses for a possible run.

"It's incredibly premature to say I'm officially running," Vinehout said, "I'm still focused on getting the budget passed first and foremost. The paperwork I filed is a legal technicality and people jumping to conclusions about a definite run is untrue."

A decision on a formal run will come sometime before the end of the year, Vinehout said. She does admit filing the paperwork is a step in the process toward a possible run.

“While Gov. Scott Walker has fought to return authority back to the Wisconsin taxpayers, tax-and-spend liberal Kathleen Vinehout wants to take us backward – to the days when she authored the largest tax increase in state history, and fled to Illinois to protect the big government special interests,” said Alec Zimmerman, spokesman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin.