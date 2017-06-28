Trump's approval rating worsens in Wisconsin

Wisconsin's view of President Donald Trump is getting worse.

A new poll released Wednesday shows that 51 percent of respondents disapprove of the job he's doing as president. Only 41 percent approve.

The latest Marquette University Law School numbers are worse than in March. In that poll, Trump's approval rating was the same but his disapproval rate was 47 percent.

The poll showed a stark partisan split over Trump's job performance, with 85 percent of Republicans approving of how the president is doing and 95 percent of Democrats disapproving.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between June 22 and Sunday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Trump won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point.

