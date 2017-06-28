Poll shows most Wisconsinites oppose repealing health law

A majority of Wisconsin voters remain supportive of the current national health care law, despite efforts by the Republican-controlled Congress to scrap the law.

Results of the latest Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday are almost identical from March, which also showed majority support for the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare."

The latest poll shows 54 percent favored keeping the law and improving it while 6 percent keep it as is with no changes. Only 7 percent say the law should be repealed outright while 27 percent say it should be repealed and replaced.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between June 22 and Sunday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

