Emergency, medical personnel on location at Riverfest

It's important to know your surroundings, especially if you require medical or emergency assistance.

Megan Weeth, Registered Nurse at Gundersen Health System said if you're at Riverfest in La Crosse and need help, look for anyone who has a security or Riverfest shirt on.

Gundersen Health System's first aid station will be located just to the west of the bandshell, closest to the river all weekend long.

"We have band aids, we have first aid type dressings, we have like removable splints if something looks fractured or dislocated that we can put someone in. Then we do have an AED on site too," said Weeth.

The station will be staffed with registered nurses, paramedics, and EMT's ready to help.

Tri-State Ambulance's bike patrol will also be on the grounds and if you're taking to the water, fire and rescue, coast guard, and law enforcement boats will be present.

"Do a safety check. Check make sure they've got all their personal protection gear on. Check to make sure that the boat is safe," said Marion Byerson, Water Director for Riverfest.

Byerson added it's important to keep in mind that the river is almost at 7 feet due to the excess rainfall we've received.

"It's high right now, but it isn't too bad. If it gets up to nine feet, then that's the no wake level which means people cannot speed at all," expressed Byerson.

For more emergency information call, (608) 782-6000.

