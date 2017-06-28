Excessive rain may cause lower crop yields

Rain is essential to crops but too much too often can drastically affect yields for corn and soybean. The volume of rain this year has made planting difficult for farmers in the area. If the rain cycles don't mellow out, the harvests could be in trouble.

In addition to massive rain events flooding and causing damage, the frequency of rain is causing issues - particularly in corn crops - by causing a loss of nitrogen in the soil. Without that nitrogen come harvest time, the yields could be a lot less. The wet spring that is now bleeding into summer means planting on many corn and soybean crops have been delayed, while other sections of field have been completely drowned out, a financial frustration for farmers.

"As far as growing crops, this is the toughest year I've ever had farming," said Shane Goplin, owner of HV Acres. "When I drive through parts of the field... to see all the hard work that we put into this, it's a gut blow, no doubt about it."

Massive portions of field have become unusable, others are already losing rows of corn and those that are growing may be severely stunted from a lack of nitrogen in the soil.

"They're going to be down from what they were last year," said Agriculture Agent Steve Okonek. "Last year we had really good yields, so economically it's going to be tough on local farmers."

The larger yields from last year's harvest drove down the price of corn, meaning a lower yield this year could leave a large gap that even crop insurance may not fully cover.

"Even if they got a hundred percent of the crop insurance payment, they're still not going to cover all of their expenses," Okonek said.

"You're never going to get ahead on insurance, you just hope that it'll help you maintain to live another year," said Goplin.

Though it will be rough economically, Goplin hasn't given up yet.

"You just gotta live day by day sometimes and plan for the future," Goplin said. "Next year's another year. We get through this year and we live to live another day."