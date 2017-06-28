Holmen graduate accepted to all three U.S. service academies

A Holmen High School graduate is defying the odds, as he's been accepted to all three U.S. service academies.

Ryan Chapman graduated from Holmen in 2016 and after initially getting rejected from the Naval Academy, spent one year in the ROTC program at Marquette University.

"In fifth grade, I used to hang out at my grandparents house so I grew up hearing stories about the military," Chapman said. "My uncle was in the military for 27 years and my grandfather's great uncle also graduated from the academy and he still had the yearbook from 1916."

After a year in the ROTC program, Chapman said he knew he wanted to serve and get an education at the same time. So, he applied to all three U.S. service academies and was accepted to all three.

"The Navy has always had my heart, so that's what I've chosen to pursue," he said.

On Monday, Chapman left for Annapolis for academy's "plebe." It's a six week training course designed to help the new midshipmen learn basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft.

"We're only allowed to call home three times over the course of the six weeks and once it's over, we get right into school," he said.

More than 17,000 students apply for the Naval Academy every year. Only 1,200 are accepted, Ryan, being one of them.

"People from the community here have really influenced me a lot," he said. "It's representing something bigger than yourself and knowing you're doing something that's good for everyone."

Representative Ron Kind wrote Chapman's letter of recommendation for the academy.

"It really restores your faith in the future of our democracy because these are literally our future leaders," Kind said.

Chapman hopes to major in engineering and political science. After he receives his Bachelor's degree, he'll serve at least five years in the Navy.