Schmeling takes Onalaska Girls Basketball job

One the top girls basketball programs in the area is filling it's head coaching vacancy.

Shane Schmeling will take over as head of the Onalaska Hilltoppers.

Schmeling is a familiar name to those in Bangor.

He led Bangor to the 1997 Division 4 state title.

The Cardinals won three conference titles under Schmeling's guidance.

He last coached in 1998.

But has coached AAU for several seasons since then.

Schmeling told News 19 Sports that he was anxious to get back into coaching at the high school level.

He inherits a program that went to the WIAA State Tournament two seasons ago and was 19-6 last year.

Schmeling will be the fourth coach in four years for Onalaska.

