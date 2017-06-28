Lewis will remain Viterbo head baseball coach

Viterbo University is removing the interim tag from Brian Lewis's job and making him the permanent head baseball coach.

Lewis took over the program last season on an interim basis and led Viterbo to a 12-36 record, with ten of those wins coming in the North Star Athletic Association.

Lewis was an assistant coach with the V-Hawks the previous season.

Many of know him as the manager of the La Crosse Loggers.

Lewis has been the Loggers manager for the last two seasons.