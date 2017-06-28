La Crescent liquor store anticipates Sunday sales

This Sunday, a 159-year ban on Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota will be lifted.

Liquor stores will now be able to sell alcohol from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Residents living along the Mississippi River have traveled into Wisconsin for alcohol on Sundays.

Management at La Crescent Wine and Spirit is excited to stay open for their customers seven days a week during one of the busiest seasons of the year.

"We have the Pettibone campers. We have all the boaters that come through, the bikers, the hikers," said Lys Amlaw Swift, Store Manager of La Crescent Wine and Spirit. "Literally on Sundays, I watch my sales drive past my store on the Pike. It's ridiculous. I'm so pleased to be able to do this now."

La Crescent Wine and Spirit is celebrating this Sunday. Customers can enjoy free cider tastings and sign up to win a new motorcycle. There will also be discounted alcohol to mark the beginning of Sunday sales.