DOT to answer questions on Cass St. roundabout

Representatives from the state's Department of Transportation plan an informational meeting Thursday night to answer any questions the public might have about the new Cass Street roundabout.

The DOT meeting is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Thursday night at the La Crosse Public Library Auditorium at 800 Main Street.

Work began to reconstruct Cass Street between 4th and 7th streets. Part of the project includes new lane configurations and signals at 5th Avenue.

Work on the roundabout and the remainder of the project is set to finish in July.