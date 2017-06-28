Fourth of July boosts sales for American Flags

Next Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and people celebrate with the red, white, and blue symbol of patriotism, the American Flag.

The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of year for Nelson Flag and Display Service in La Crosse. The business sells American Flags in all sizes from 4" by 6" wavable flags up to 12' by 18' outdoor flags. Those flags also come in different materials.

"Two different materials. They're both all weather heavy duty," said Christine Molstad, Manager of Nelson Flag and Display Store. "One is nylon. It's probably the most popular one, because it flies really nice in the wind. We also carry a Polymax which is a polyester blend flag that looks like a cotton flag but is more durable."

Molstad reminds flag owners there is proper etiquette to flying and storing flags. The American Flag should never touch the ground or surrounding objects. When storing the American Flag, it should be folded into a triangle and tucked away in a storage bin. Orders of half staff only apply to public businesses, but many flag owners follow the orders out of respect.