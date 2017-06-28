Pierce Co. Sheriff: Tornado touches down-No injuries reported, e - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Pierce Co. Sheriff: Tornado touches down-No injuries reported, extensive damage to properties

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Pierce County (WQOW) - Authorities with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said a tornado has touched down three miles east of Spring Valley.

The Pierce County Sheriff said there are reports of extensive damage in the area, including to residential homes and barns.

The sheriff said so far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service said there are multiple trees and power lines down in the Pierce County area, as well as significant damage to area property.

On Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., our sister station News 18 said a trained law enforcement officer reported seeing the twister on the ground, just east of Highway 63 and south of Martell, heading east in Pierce County.

