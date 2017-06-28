Storms bring two tornado touchdowns in SE Minnesota

A strong weather system produced two tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.
One was about two miles west of Viola in Olmsted County, where our sister station KTTC said a viewer reported a funnel cloud touching down in a field along County Road 2.
There were no reports of any damage from that funnel cloud/tornado.
A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.
That tornado led to a warning for Winona County.
As of 9 p.m. there's been no word of any damage from that tornado.
Photos sent in by viewers to WXOW and KTTC showed a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system near Eyota and Chester.
