Storms bring two tornado touchdowns in SE Minnesota

Photo from Leah Johnson of funnel cloud near Chester, MN in Olmsted County

A strong weather system produced two tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.

One was about two miles west of Viola in Olmsted County, where our sister station KTTC said a viewer reported a funnel cloud touching down in a field along County Road 2.

There were no reports of any damage from that funnel cloud/tornado.

A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.

That tornado led to a warning for Winona County.

As of 9 p.m. there's been no word of any damage from that tornado.

Photos sent in by viewers to WXOW and KTTC showed a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system near Eyota and Chester.