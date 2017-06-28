Storms bring two tornado touchdowns in SE Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Storms bring two tornado touchdowns in SE Minnesota

Posted: Updated:
Photo from Leah Johnson of funnel cloud near Chester, MN in Olmsted County Photo from Leah Johnson of funnel cloud near Chester, MN in Olmsted County
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

A strong weather system produced two tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.

One was about two miles west of Viola in Olmsted County, where our sister station KTTC said a viewer reported a funnel cloud touching down in a field along County Road 2.

There were no reports of any damage from that funnel cloud/tornado.

A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.  

That tornado led to a warning for Winona County. 

As of 9 p.m. there's been no word of any damage from that tornado. 

Photos sent in by viewers to WXOW and KTTC showed a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system near Eyota and Chester.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.