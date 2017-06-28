Storms bring two funnel cloud touchdowns in SE Minnesota

Photo from Leah Johnson of funnel cloud near Chester, MN in Olmsted County

A strong weather system produced two funnel clouds that touched down in southeastern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening.

One was about two miles west of Viola in Olmsted County, where our sister station KTTC said a viewer reported a funnel cloud touching down in a field along County Road 2.

There were no reports of any damage from that funnel cloud.

A second possible tornado touchdown was reported north-northeast of Dover at about 6:41 p.m.

That tornado led to a warning for Winona County.

As of 9 p.m. there's been no word of any damage from that tornado.

Photos sent in by viewers to WXOW and KTTC showed a rotating funnel cloud descending from a storm system near Eyota and Chester.