US Army Corps of Engineers extends public comment deadline

In May, the US Army Corps of Engineers proposed a plan that would turn private farmland into storage for sand dredged from the Mississippi River.

After holding public meetings and receiving feedback from both citizens and lawmakers, the US Army Corps of Engineers has extended the deadline for public comments. Rep. Ron Kind (D) said the Corps is facing budget cuts, compromising the resources available to them and making cost a high priority.

"Finding the cheapest options that are available and often times that comes with eminent domain," Rep. Kind said. "So, Congress has a responsibility to step up too making sure that we're properly resourcing the Corps so that they have the chance to work with the community to explore better options about what's being proposed."

Rep. Kind said he will stay engaged with the issue and meet with the US Army Corps of Engineers to make sure alternative options are explored.