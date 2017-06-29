Door County: A summer vacation destination

Some call it the Cape Cod of the Midwest and if you need a vacation this summer but don't want to leave Wisconsin you may consider heading to Door County.



Jon Jarosh with the Door County Visitor Bureau described some of the attractions.



CNN recently named Door County as one of the world's "11 Great Wine Regions You've Never Heard Of".



The annual cherry blossom season is coming up next month and the county's wineries start tours and tastings again and the Door County Wine Festival is in June.

With 300 miles of shoreline, you can watch a sunrise and a sunset over the water without leaving the county.



See thousands of acres of orchards, explore art galleries, devour delicious cherry pie, sip on local wines and brews, splash in the lake or paddle along the bluffs, stroll through five state parks or tour 11 historic lighthouses or experience a unique fish boil!