Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule in open meetings case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to rule in a case that could have broad implications on the public's access to meetings by governmental bodies.

Open government advocates have warned that an adverse ruling could provide a means for school boards and others to get around public access requirements.

The parent of an Appleton Area School District student filed a lawsuit arguing that meetings of a committee charged with reviewing course material should have been open to the public.

The district argues that because the committee wasn't created by the school board, its meetings were not subject to the open meetings law.

The issue before the court is whether a formal committee, created by school district officials and not the school board, is subject to the open meetings law.