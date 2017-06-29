Castile girlfriend pleads not guilty in hammer attack - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Castile girlfriend pleads not guilty in hammer attack


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP)

A woman who livestreamed the bloody aftermath of her boyfriend's fatal shooting by a Minnesota police officer has pleaded not guilty in an unrelated assault case.

Diamond Reynolds faces two assault charges for allegedly taking part in a hammer attack on a woman in February.

Reynolds was sitting next to Philando Castile, who was black, when he was shot during a July traffic stop by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez was recently acquitted by a jury.

Reynolds told the court Wednesday she expects to travel the country next month for television appearances. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tmfLHL ) reports one of her attorneys said Reynolds will go to London in August for an art exhibit created in her honor.

Reynolds declined comment on her criminal case. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 28.

