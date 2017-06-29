Slide Show: June 28 Storm Photos

A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns. Many people captured photos of the tornadoes and shared them with our sister station KTTC. You can see them in the above slideshow. If you have a photo you would like to share, you can email it to connect@wxow.com or on our Facebook page.
