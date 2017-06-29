Slide Show: June 28 Storm Photos - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Slide Show: June 28 Storm Photos

Posted:
(KTTC) -

A storm barreled through southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, bringing downpours, heavy winds, and even two reports of tornado touchdowns. Many people captured photos of the tornadoes and shared them with our sister station KTTC. You can see them in the above slideshow. If you have a photo you would like to share, you can email it to connect@wxow.com or on our Facebook page.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.