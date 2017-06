Spokeswoman says President Trump `fights fire with fire'

A White House spokeswoman is defending President Donald Trump's tweets attacking two cable television hosts, saying he fights "fire with fire."

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells Fox News the president has never been someone "who gets attacked and doesn't push back."

Sanders says the show has made "an outrageous number of personal attacks" on the president and says Trump "fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else."

------

11:28 a.m.

A woman in the Senate says "this has to stop" after President Donald Trump ridiculed a cable television anchor over her appearance.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins says in a tweet: "This has to stop -- we all have a job -- 3 branches of gov't and media. We don't have to get along, but we must show respect and civility."

------

11:15 a.m.

One of the longest-serving women in Congress says President Donald Trump's tweets about Mika Brzezinski were "heinous and vile."

Democrat Nita Lowey of New York says, "The president's behavior should be repudiated loudly and clearly."

Lowey says the president's tweets were "heinous and vile comments about the looks and intelligence of a prominent woman."

Republicans are also recoiling from Trump's attack on Brezeziniski, with two GOP senators saying the tweets are beneath the dignity of the office.

A Republican woman in the House is assailing President Donald Trump for his crude tweet ridiculing a cable news anchor.

------

10:45 a.m.

Five-term congresswoman Lynn Jenkins of Kansas says on Twitter: "This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women."

------

10:40 a.m.

Two Republican senators say the president's crude tweet about a female cable TV host is beneath the dignity of the office.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said on Twitter: "Please just stop. This isn't normal and it's beneath the dignity of your office."

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted: "Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America."

Sasse did not support Trump in the presidential race, and Graham ran against Trump for the GOP nomination.

------

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump has ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he's stopped watching.

Trump has used a series of tweets to go after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who've criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe."

Here's what Trump says: "I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

They spent time at Trump's Florida resort -- a visit Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

The White House hasn't responded to a request for comment.