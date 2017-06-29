Iowa woman injured when house collapses in storm

PRAIRIEBURG, Iowa (AP) - Thunderstorms running across Iowa have injured at least one person, mowed down crops and damaged homes and farm buildings.

Tornadoes were reported Wednesday in several eastern Iowa counties. Linn County authorities say a woman was injured when the roof of her garage collapsed on her near Prairieburg. Several semis were overturned at a grain business, and a roof was torn off a Prairieburg home.

Another tornado reported near the Linn County Fair in Central City sent fairgoers to shelters. Trees and tents were damaged but no fairgrounds buildings.

Golf ball-size hail and heavy rain were reported in the Des Moines area.

Fremont County authorities in western Iowa say a tornado touched down in a rural area between Sidney and Shenandoah, flattening crops. A home near Farragut was damaged.

