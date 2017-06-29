Minnesota attorneys prepare for federal travel ban

Twin Cities attorneys are preparing for the impact of the Trump administration's revised travel ban, which requires new visa applicants from six mostly Muslim nations to have a close family or business tie to the U.S.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that St. Paul immigration attorney Kara Lynum is organizing an effort to monitor international flights to ensure no one is wrongfully denied entry when the ban takes effect.

Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota Executive Director John Keller says he believes the executive order won't pass constitutional muster.

Kim Crockett is the senior policy fellow and general counsel at Center of the American Experiment. She says the restrictions are modest and can help the state budget, which she believes allocates too much in resettling refugees.

