Meth lab discovered in Clark Co., kids taken from the home

A meth lab was discovered in the basement of a Clark County home Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's officials said they executed a search warrant on Timberlane Road in the township of York.

Two people were arrested as part of the investigation including Elizabeth Tuggle, 37, and Jonathan Tuggle, 33.

Two kids, 8 and 11 years old were taken from the home to the hospital by social services to make sure they were ok. A third child was not at the home at the time of the bust.

Four dogs and two cats were also removed from the home.

Officials are recommending several charges including maintaining a drug house, child neglect and manufacturing of methamphetamine.