National Weather Service: Minor damage from SE Minnesota tornadoes

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service show that the two tornadoes in Olmsted County Wednesday evening caused only minor damage.

The reports indicated that the first tornado, west-southwest of Viola, Minnesota, was only on the ground briefly at 6:22 p.m.. It was rated an EF-0, which is classified as a weak tornado. No damage was found or reported with this tornado according to the NWS.

The second tornado, near Chester, Minnesota, struck at 7:07 p.m. and traveled about a mile during its five minute existence. This tornado too, was rated as an EF-0. At one point, the twister was approximately 25 yards wide. Some minor tree damage was reported with this tornado.

In both tornadoes, peak wind speeds were around 65 mph.

There were no reports of any injuries with either tornado.