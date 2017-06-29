Detecting odorless dangers on the boat

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die each year as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Recently, 24-year-old Ashley Speer died of an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning after authorities found her and two friends, both very sick, on a boat on the St. Croix River.

SEE: 1 boater dead, 2 hurt of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

"It's odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It's very toxic in small doses so you don't even know that it's there," expressed Marion Byerson with the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Eryn Dressler, Operations Manager at Catgut Marina in La Crosse said whether you have a new boat or an older boat, it's very important to get regular maintenance checks.

"You need to go through and check your carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, make sure all your exhaust hoses are the way they should be. There's a lot of different things that a certified technician will take care of." said Dressler.

He stressed just how critical it is to check your detectors on a regular basis.

"If anyone's ever boating under cruising speeds, so if you're just putzing along on the river, it's very possible for those fumes to get into your boat," added Dressler.

Keeping a front hatch open if you do have a boat with an enclosed cooking, driving, or sleeping area will allow ventilation to circulate through the cabin.

After 7-year-old Sophia Baechler tragically passed away on her family's boat due to carbon monoxide, they pushed for a law requiring detectors; which will go into effect on May 1, 2018.

Dressler said he wouldn't be surprised if it expands to other states, including Wisconsin.

MORE INFORMATION: Sophia's Law

MORE INFORMATION: Catgut Marina