Why Western President Lee Rasch Stayed in La Crosse

It was supposed to be a brief stay. Three to five years. But Lee Rasch ended up serving 28 years as Western president, and enjoyed most every minute of it.

Rasch announced his retirement last year. July 30 is his official last day. In the meantime, he's meeting with people he worked with and other community members who are wishing him well.

We also talked with Rasch about his decision to remain in La Crosse rather than moving on as he originally planned.

Rasch decided to retire because the time was right. He says the college is in a good place. Now, he'll focus even more on family. And, he'll do that in La Crosse where he'll continue to live.