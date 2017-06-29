Touring prospective new students

For high school graduates who plan to continue their education, the choice of which college to attend is arguably the most important decision of their young lives. One way universities try to appeal to potential students is by providing guided tours.

UW-La Crosse's Vanguard Organization is one providing tours, and has been doing so for over 40 years. When it started in 1976, it was little more than jumping on a PA system and asking what students would be interested in giving a tour. Now, 41 years later, 35 students each year donate their time helping new students and parents understand just what their university has to offer.

"They're here to give the student perspective," said Campus Visit Coordinator Joshua Rybaski. "A lot of that is going to be pulling from personal stories and their experience on the university level."

Walking backwards most of the time, Vanguards are responsible for showing students and parents around campus, into dorm rooms and other facilities, answering any questions they might have.

Senior Claire Howard is in her first year as a Vanguard.

"I do this because I want people to love UW-L as much as I do," Howard said. "Sometimes they do ask a whole bunch of questions, and so I just make sure everybody gets their questions answered and that they feel comfortable and that they're just enjoying their experience."

Sometimes that means drawing upon your own personal experience to share. Howard said her favorite story to mention concerns Eagle Field on a particularly cold snowy day.

"About 2 years ago was the first year in I think about 20 years that Chancellor Joe Gow had canceled class," said Howard. "So we had a huge snowball fight with probably like 2 or 300 students [...] I think that was probably one of my best experiences."

The personal touch in the Vanguard program seems to be having a positive effect.

"Our special groups and high school visits have gone up 25 percent over the last year," said Rybaski. "We'll probably continue to see that trend as people are making more and more decisions and it's a more and more competitive process."

It's a good recruiting tool, but more importantly for the vanguards it's a way to connect.

"I really hope that everybody's able to get that sense of belonging and home when they tour the campus," said Howard

Daily campus tours are available at 11:00am and 2:15pm. For more information on admissions or scheduling a visit, log on to UW-La Crosse's Admissions Page.