Vehicle and pedestrian safety over the holiday celebrations

A higher number of vehicles and pedestrians are expected over the holiday weekend. Police want to remind residents to be aware and take precautions.

Should you decide to imbibe, be sure that you have planned a designated driver or use a cab service. Both pedestrians and drivers should proceed with heightened awareness. Pedestrians have the right-of-way in all crosswalks, but it's a good idea to be safe and be sure traffic is stopped before crossing.

"There's a lot more people out and a lot more kids that are going to be out later, especially at night watching fireworks," said Officer Brooke Pataska of La Crosse Police Department. "Kids may not be wearing any light-up or glowing things or vests to make them more visible, so you do have to make sure and watch for them."

Police also say patience can save a lot of hassle. Give yourselves extra time to safely make it to your destinations, or home from festivities.