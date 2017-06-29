Weather Helps Strawberry Crops This Year, But Deters Customers From Picking Their Own

Strawberry picking season typically lasts from early June through July 4th weekend, but babysitting the crops are a year round job to ensure that they are purchasable.

Kathan's Homestead Berries in La Crescent had one of their best crops they have ever seen this year. The excessive amounts of rain in May followed by a hot first couple weeks of June kept the crops looking lusciously red. Unfortunately, customers were more interested in keeping cool and dry, rather than venturing out to the fields to pick their own strawberries.

Jeff Kathan, owner of Kathan's Homestead Berries says, "People just weren't coming out of their houses to do anything and strawberries weren't at the top of their list. People don't understand that this fruit keeps moving along. It doesn't wait for better weather. It just kept turning redder and redder, so we couldn't catch up to it."

Kathan also added that those who did come out this year definitely got some of the best strawberries he has seen in the 40 plus years he has been farming. Jeff says he is a little disappointed with the turnout this year because the berries looked so good, but he said now is the time to start prepping for next years uncertainties.