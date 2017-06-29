Arts generate $32.7 million for La Crosse

La Crosse area arts organizations unveiled the results of Arts & Economic Prosperity 5.

It's a comprehensive economic impact study of the City of La Crosse's nonprofit arts industry focusing on the benefits of culture activity.

Americans for the Arts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving, advancing, and leading the network of organizations and individuals who cultivate, promote, sustain, and support the arts in America, conducts the study every five years. Results of the study reveal the level of economic activity as well as the number of full-time jobs the arts industry in La Crosse generates.

Jen Roberdeau, Interim Executive Director of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts said the study found that the arts generate about $32.7 million dollars in the City of La Crosse.

"The arts are vital in creating a creative and vibrant community and so we find that in terms of increasing the economic development opportunities in La Crosse, the arts are a vital part of that picture. So we want to make sure that we support arts and culture activities that happen in this area," said Roberdeau.

In addition, the study found that 1,132 full-time jobs are created in La Crosse as a direct or indirect result of arts activities. Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations also bring in $3.2 million in local and state government revenues.

Speakers at the event included individuals representing tourist, business, and political perspectives in regards to the arts from the La Crosse community.

MORE INFORMATION: Americans for the Arts