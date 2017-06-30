'Potentially explosive' substance leads to evacuation of La Crosse County Landfill

A person who brought what was termed a 'potentially explosive' substance to the La Crosse County Household Hazardous Materials facility ended up closing the complex Thursday and forced the evacuation of workers there.

La Crosse County Special Waste Manager Randy Nedrelo said county staff began emergency plans as soon as the recognized the substance.

La Crosse's Fire Department and Hazardous Materials Team came to the facility on Highway 16 to take care of the container holding the substance.

Nedrelo said that the department, along with members of the Dane County Sheriff's Department, took the container to a secure location and properly disposed of it.

As this was happening, staff at the facility and at the landfill were evacuated. The landfill was shut down to everyone.

The landfill will reopen to the public and regular operations on Friday.