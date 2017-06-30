Birds carrying the West Nile virus found in Eau Claire - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Birds carrying the West Nile virus found in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - -

The West Nile virus has been discovered in Eau Claire County after two dead birds tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department reported a dead crow and a dead blue jay both tested positive for West Nile virus between June 20 and 21. Health officials said the incident is the first for the county since surveillance for the virus began May 1 of this year.

West Nile is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. Because of that, health officials are asking residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

"The top three things you should do: use a repellent, eliminate stagnant water in your yard and really make an effort to protect children and elderly who are less likely and less aware of some of those risks," said Shane Sanderson, the environmental health director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. However, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that roughly 80 percent of humans who are infected do not get sick.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommends the following:

  • Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk; this is when mosquitoes are most active
  • Apply insect repellent to clothing as well as exposed skin since mosquitoes may bite through clothing
  • Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry
  • Properly dispose of items around your property that hold water such as tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or discarded tires
  • Clean roof gutters and downspouts for proper drainage
  • Turn over wheelbarrows, wading pools, boats, and canoes when not in use
  • Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers
  • Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours
  • Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas
