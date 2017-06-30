Birds carrying the West Nile virus found in Eau Claire

The West Nile virus has been discovered in Eau Claire County after two dead birds tested positive for the virus.

According to a press release, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department reported a dead crow and a dead blue jay both tested positive for West Nile virus between June 20 and 21. Health officials said the incident is the first for the county since surveillance for the virus began May 1 of this year.

West Nile is spread to humans by infected mosquitoes. Because of that, health officials are asking residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

"The top three things you should do: use a repellent, eliminate stagnant water in your yard and really make an effort to protect children and elderly who are less likely and less aware of some of those risks," said Shane Sanderson, the environmental health director for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue. However, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said that roughly 80 percent of humans who are infected do not get sick.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department recommends the following: