Fireworks safety for the 4th of July weekend

It's time for Fourth of July celebrations and that can include fireworks. But injuries suffered from fireworks are all too common this time of year. To share some safety reminders, Amanda Sebal, Gundersen Wellness Education Assistant, shared some safety tips.

Second to traffic crash injuries are those injuries suffered by the use of fireworks. In the state of Wisconsin, the only legal fireworks allowed without a valid permit are:

sparklers

stationary cones and fountains

toy snakes

smoke bombs

caps

noisemakers

confetti poppers with less than ¼ of a grain of explosive

All other fireworks including roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, etc. - anything that explodes or leaves the ground - are illegal.

Only individuals or groups with a government-issued permit are allowed these types of fireworks. Permits issued or sold by vendors are never valid. For those who intend to utilize legal fireworks, note the following safety tips:

Never give fireworks to small children, and always follow the instructions on the packaging. Have a running hose or bucket of water available if a firework starts a fire Make sure spectators maintain a safe distance Do not try to re-light the fuse of a "dud" firework Before putting used fireworks in the garbage, soak in water Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Also, parents should closely monitor the use of any of the legal fireworks by younger children, who frequently lack the skills to safely handle them. The majority of firework injuries are suffered by children under the age of 14.