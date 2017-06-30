Fireworks safety for the 4th of July weekend

It's time for Fourth of July celebrations and that can include fireworks. But injuries suffered from fireworks are all too common this time of year. To share some safety reminders, Amanda Sebal, Gundersen Wellness Education Assistant, shared some safety tips.
Second to traffic crash injuries are those injuries suffered by the use of fireworks. In the state of Wisconsin, the only legal fireworks allowed without a valid permit are:
All other fireworks including roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, etc. - anything that explodes or leaves the ground - are illegal.
Only individuals or groups with a government-issued permit are allowed these types of fireworks. Permits issued or sold by vendors are never valid. For those who intend to utilize legal fireworks, note the following safety tips:
Also, parents should closely monitor the use of any of the legal fireworks by younger children, who frequently lack the skills to safely handle them. The majority of firework injuries are suffered by children under the age of 14.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.