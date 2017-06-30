Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo nei - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Jaime Lynn/Facebook Courtesy Jaime Lynn/Facebook
Courtesy Jaime Lynn/Facebook Courtesy Jaime Lynn/Facebook
Jaime Lynn/Facebook Jaime Lynn/Facebook

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An elephant from circus world got loose Friday morning and ended up in a Baraboo neighborhood.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says they got the call a little after 5:00 a.m. June 30 the elephant was roaming around. After alerting Circus World, a trainer quickly caught up with the elephant about half an hour later and escorted him back to Circus World. 

Our sister station talked to Scott O'Donnell from Circus World about what happened. Watch it above. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.