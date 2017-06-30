Elephant back at Circus World after getting loose in Baraboo neighborhood

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An elephant from circus world got loose Friday morning and ended up in a Baraboo neighborhood.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says they got the call a little after 5:00 a.m. June 30 the elephant was roaming around. After alerting Circus World, a trainer quickly caught up with the elephant about half an hour later and escorted him back to Circus World.

Our sister station talked to Scott O'Donnell from Circus World about what happened. Watch it above.