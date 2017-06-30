Old friends enjoy "fest" food

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and an important start to the 35th Riverfest celebration.

On Friday morning at 7, the Riverfest Commodores and First Mates served breakfast for senior citizens in the community on the north side of the fest grounds. 2016 Commodore Dave Erickson said there's a lot more to the breakfast than the pancakes and eggs on the plate.

"People have lots of stories about why things have changed, what's changed and so forth, which that's all about learning," Erickson said.

Erickson added that he's learning to enjoy his new role as now past Commodore and will still have an active role for the weekend, emceeing certain events and assisting this year's Commodore and First Mate.

