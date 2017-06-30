Law enforcement officers looking for drunken boaters

Law enforcement officers say they'll be out on Minnesota waterways this July Fourth weekend to catch boaters who are driving drunk.

It's illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher, the same as driving a vehicle. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Adam Block says law enforcement will be looking for reckless driving, slow or no wake violators and those not properly using floatation devices.

Minnesota Public Radio News says the crackdown is part of a three-day, nationwide campaign called "Operation Dry Water."

Minnesota has had nine boating fatalities so far this year. And, of 17 boating deaths in the state last year, nine involved alcohol.

Block says boaters caught driving drunk could lose their boats and driving privileges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.