Search of Chicago waterway turns up no Asian carp so far

Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found.

The discovery of a live silver carp June 22 about 9 miles (14 kilometers) from Lake Michigan raised fears that Asian carp might be evading an electric barrier meant to keep them out of the Great Lakes.

It triggered a hunt by commercial fishers and crews with federal and state agencies using nets and devices that stun fish so they can be caught and examined.

The Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says the search covers a 13-mile (21-kilometer) area and will continue through July 7.

The silver carp has been sent to Southern Illinois University to determine its age and where it came from.

