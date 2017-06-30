Simon: Not sure he'll give voter data to Trump commission

Secretary of State Steve Simon says he's not sure whether he will turn over data on Minnesota voters to a White House panel studying voter fraud.

The commission was established by President Donald Trump in May. Vice chairman Kris Kobach wrote to states this week with a request that includes voter names, addresses, dates of birth, recent voting history and details about military status and felony convictions.

Simon, a Democratic former state legislator, tells Minnesota Public Radio that he views the commission with "great suspicion." He says the voting information is "private stuff" and he needs to think about how and whether he will respond.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that millions voted illegally in the 2016 elections. Democrats and voting rights groups have called the commission a sham.

