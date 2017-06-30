Minnesota towns to part ways after motorist's fatal shooting - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minnesota towns to part ways after motorist's fatal shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

The Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist is preparing to end its patrols of the nearby town where the shooting happened last year.

St. Anthony initially intended to negotiate a new contract with Falcon Heights. But the new terms included a request to shift all liability to Falcon Heights for St. Anthony officers' actions within those borders.

Instead, Falcon Heights city administrator Sack Thongvanh tells Minnesota Public Radio St. Anthony's council will vote July 11 to end its policing contract with Falcon Heights. Falcon Heights is talking with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

A jury this month acquitted St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez for shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July. St. Anthony says it intends to dismiss Yanez.

