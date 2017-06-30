Wisconsin elections panel hasn't discussed voter request yet

Wisconsin elections officials haven't discussed whether they'll comply with a request from a presidential commission to turn over reams of voter information.

President Donald Trump's Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent a letter to the states on Wednesday giving them two weeks to provide about a dozen points of voter data, including birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and any information about felony convictions. Some Democratic election officials have refused to comply.

Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said Friday the commission hasn't received the letter yet and hasn't talked about it.

He said some Wisconsin voter data elements such as birthdates and the last four Social Security digits are not public records but he wasn't sure if that means the commission wouldn't turn that data over.

