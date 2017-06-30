Court: Wal-Mart worker can't get reimbursed for surgery

The state Supreme Court says a Chippewa Falls Wal-Mart worker isn't entitled to compensation for surgery she thought would alleviate a work injury.

Tracie Flug had surgery after straining her back at work in 2013. The operation left her partially disabled but she eventually returned to work and filed a compensation claim for her expenses.

A doctor who examined Flug at Wal-Mart's request found she had a pre-existing back condition and the work strain had healed before the surgery.

A state appeals court ruled Flug was entitled to compensation because she honestly believed the surgery was related to the injury.

The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that Flug isn't owed compensation because the surgery addressed a pre-existing condition.

Flug's attorney, Jeffrey Klemp, says he hasn't seen the ruling.

