Court: Wal-Mart worker can't get reimbursed for surgery - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Court: Wal-Mart worker can't get reimbursed for surgery

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The state Supreme Court says a Chippewa Falls Wal-Mart worker isn't entitled to compensation for surgery she thought would alleviate a work injury.

Tracie Flug had surgery after straining her back at work in 2013. The operation left her partially disabled but she eventually returned to work and filed a compensation claim for her expenses.

A doctor who examined Flug at Wal-Mart's request found she had a pre-existing back condition and the work strain had healed before the surgery.

A state appeals court ruled Flug was entitled to compensation because she honestly believed the surgery was related to the injury.

The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that Flug isn't owed compensation because the surgery addressed a pre-existing condition.

Flug's attorney, Jeffrey Klemp, says he hasn't seen the ruling.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.