Police: 12-year-old shot by teen cousin

A 12-year-old in Waupaca County was injured Thursday after being shot by his teenage cousin.
Sheriff's officials said they were called to the township of Bear Creek on reports of an accidental gunshot wound.
The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the shoulder. He is in stable condition.
Authorities said they believe the shooting is accidental, however it's still under investigation.
