Man seen in video ramming state trooper charged

JUNEAU (WKOW) -- A man seen in squad car video ramming the vehicle of a state trooper in Dodge County has been charged with several felony crimes.



The felony charges against 21-year old Zachary Jach include resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, and criminal damage to property using a dangerous weapon.



The video shows a car driven by Jach reversing and ramming a state patrol squad car twice Tuesday after a traffic stop near Horicon. Two passersby helped the trooper subdue Jach, as Jach confronted the trooper after the ramming. A criminal complaint against Jach states he told the trooper to make him the victim of suicide-by-cop.



Jach's bail was set at $10,000 during a Thursday court hearing.



Authorities say Trooper Randy Kind was treated for his injuries and returned to work Wednesday.

********



HORICON (WKOW) -- Squad car video released Thursday by the State Patrol shows a trooper's car being rammed by a suspect after a traffic stop, and bystanders rushing to the trooper's aid as the suspect swiftly becomes belligerent.



Authorities say Trooper Randy Kind pulled over a sedan driven by a 21-year old Menominee Falls man near Horicon on County Highway S Tuesday, after the video shows the car passing a truck on the road way's right shoulder, and abruptly stopping a short distance later.



The video shows the car quickly reversing into the trooper's squad car.



"Dodge, he just rammed my car, he just rammed my car," Kind communicates to a a dispatcher.



The video shows the suspect immediately coming back to the trooper's squad car, and then off-camera, there is the sound of the trooper and two, converging bystanders trying to control the suspect. When the trooper and the suspect reemerge on camera, the trooper is training a taser at the suspect, threatening to deploy the less-lethal weapon if the man does not comply.



With the suspect on the ground, and the trooper waiting for help to secure shackles to his legs, one of the bystanders reaching into the car to put the sedan in park inflames the suspect. "Get the f___ out of my car!" the suspect screams on the video.



"You're lucky. You're lucky I didn't do it," Trooper Kind says to the suspect, apparently referring to a taser deployment.



After several minutes on the ground, the video shows the suspect suddenly kicking and struggling, with the bystanders again coming to the trooper's assistance, as other law enforcement units arrive to help.



State Patrol Sgt. William Miller says Kind was injured, but not seriously. "(He) Was able to return back to work the next day," Miller says.

"You need to be prepared at all times, because when you're dealing with people, anything can happen at any given situation," Miller says.

State Patrol investigators are still determining what charges to refer to the Dodge County district attorney in connection with the suspect's actions. Authorities have not released his name.

Once the incident scene along the highway stabilizes, the video shows Trooper Kind reinforcing to a colleague the two bystanders should be acknowledged for their help.









