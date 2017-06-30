Nice weekend in store for July 4th holiday

While there is a chance of isolated storms and some rain possible, for the most part we'll have good weather for the July 4th holiday weekend.

The StormTracker 19 Forecast Team said that each day through the 4th there is a chance of rain or a thunderstorm. So if you're headed out, take the umbrella with you just in case.

July 4th calls for a small chance of storms in the afternoon, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds are forecast with highs in the mid 80's and lows in the mid 60's.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70's to mid 80's during the next several days with lows in the low to mid 60's.

Have a safe and happy weekend and July 4th!

