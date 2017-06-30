Americans prepare to celebrate with food

After all, what's a Fourth of July picnic without classic food items?

Bruce Hrabak, Assistant Store Director of Festival Foods on La Crosse said there's been a steady stream of people gathering items for the celebrations.

"The hot dogs, the burgers, sweet corn, melons, that sort of thing we usually do sell a lot of it during the summer. But during the holiday like this, it will probably be two to three times, even more," said Hrabak.

According to Wallet Hub, Americans consume 150 million hot dogs over the Fourth of July, spending an estimated $7.15 billion on food items in total.

"For a summer holiday this is probably one of the biggest. Obviously it doesn't compare to Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it's still a pretty big holiday," added Hrabak.

In 2016, 700 million pounds of chicken and 190 million pounds of beef were purchased over the Independence Day weekend.

MORE INFORMATION: Festival Foods